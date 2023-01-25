AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58

Allentown Central Catholic 63, Parkland 56

Altoona 71, Harrisburg 36

Archbishop Carroll 54, Little Flower 24

Archbishop Wood 47, Cardinal O’Hara 37

Armstrong 57, Seneca Valley 36

Barrack Hebrew 48, Sacred Heart 40

Beaver Area 41, Union Area 39

Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Bethlehem Freedom 40

Bristol 42, Calvary Christian 28

Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10

Cedar Cliff 61, Mifflin County 27

Cedar Crest 56, Penn Manor 34

Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 42

Clairton 52, Ellis School 37

Council Rock South 43, Bensalem 17

Delone 62, York Catholic 37

ELCO 46, Lower Dauphin 44

Elk Lake 46, Forest City 7

Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34

Garden Spot 38, Elizabethtown 35

Greencastle Antrim 50, West Perry 34

Gwynedd Mercy 48, Villa Joseph Marie 21

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 52, Middletown 48

Highlands 57, St. Joseph 48

Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28

Jenkintown 20, Morrisville 18

Juniata 52, St. Joseph’s Catholic 26

Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53, OT

Lansdale Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 15

Linville Hill 49, Alliance Christian 32

McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 52

Methacton 62, Norristown 25

Meyersdale 66, Northern Garrett, Md. 59

    • Monessen 52, Frazier 19

    Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 34

    Neumann 98, Columbia-Montour 4

    North Clarion 69, Clarion Area 38

    Northampton 45, Emmaus 42

    Northern Lehigh 57, Salisbury 30

    Notre Dame 49, Episcopal Academy 31

    Pen Argyl 52, Saucon Valley 35

    Penn Charter 57, Springside Chestnut Hill 29

    Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23

    Pennridge 51, North Penn 49

    Perkiomen Valley 72, Boyertown 35

    Phoenixville 48, Pope John Paul II 34

    Pittsburgh Obama 64, Winchester Thurston 31

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Abington 48

    Redbank Valley 68, Cranberry 16

    Richland 66, Bishop McCort 58

    Scranton Prep 64, West Scranton 49

    Shenango 53, Elwood City Riverside 27

    Shipley 72, Friends Select 14

    Solanco 48, Warwick 31

    Souderton 43, Central Bucks South 21

    St. Marys 42, Ridgway 11

    The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17

    Upper Dublin 54, Quakertown 34

    Upper Moreland 43, Lower Moreland 34

    Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

