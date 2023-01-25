Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58
Allentown Central Catholic 63, Parkland 56
Altoona 71, Harrisburg 36
Archbishop Carroll 54, Little Flower 24
Archbishop Wood 47, Cardinal O’Hara 37
Armstrong 57, Seneca Valley 36
Barrack Hebrew 48, Sacred Heart 40
Beaver Area 41, Union Area 39
Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Bethlehem Freedom 40
Bristol 42, Calvary Christian 28
Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10
Cedar Cliff 61, Mifflin County 27
Cedar Crest 56, Penn Manor 34
Central Bucks East 51, Central Bucks West 42
Clairton 52, Ellis School 37
Council Rock South 43, Bensalem 17
Delone 62, York Catholic 37
ELCO 46, Lower Dauphin 44
Elk Lake 46, Forest City 7
Faith Christian Academy 52, Renaissance Academy 34
Garden Spot 38, Elizabethtown 35
Greencastle Antrim 50, West Perry 34
Gwynedd Mercy 48, Villa Joseph Marie 21
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 52, Middletown 48
Highlands 57, St. Joseph 48
Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28
Jenkintown 20, Morrisville 18
Juniata 52, St. Joseph’s Catholic 26
Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53, OT
Lansdale Catholic 65, St. Hubert’s 15
Linville Hill 49, Alliance Christian 32
McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 52
Methacton 62, Norristown 25
Meyersdale 66, Northern Garrett, Md. 59
Monessen 52, Frazier 19
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Liberty 34
Neumann 98, Columbia-Montour 4
North Clarion 69, Clarion Area 38
Northampton 45, Emmaus 42
Northern Lehigh 57, Salisbury 30
Notre Dame 49, Episcopal Academy 31
Pen Argyl 52, Saucon Valley 35
Penn Charter 57, Springside Chestnut Hill 29
Penn Hills 37, Gateway 23
Pennridge 51, North Penn 49
Perkiomen Valley 72, Boyertown 35
Phoenixville 48, Pope John Paul II 34
Pittsburgh Obama 64, Winchester Thurston 31
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Abington 48
Redbank Valley 68, Cranberry 16
Richland 66, Bishop McCort 58
Scranton Prep 64, West Scranton 49
Shenango 53, Elwood City Riverside 27
Shipley 72, Friends Select 14
Solanco 48, Warwick 31
Souderton 43, Central Bucks South 21
St. Marys 42, Ridgway 11
The Christian Academy 44, Collegium Charter School 17
Upper Dublin 54, Quakertown 34
Upper Moreland 43, Lower Moreland 34
Windber 44, Blacklick Valley 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bentworth vs. Cornell, ppd.
