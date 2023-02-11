Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regionals=
Class 4A=
1. Laporte=
Regional 1=
S. Bend Washington 60, Valparaiso 41
Regional 2=
Lake Central 42, Northridge 29
2. Marion=
Regional 3=
Fishers 61, Homestead 31
Regional 4=
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Lafayette Harrison 55
3. Decatur Central=
Regional 5=
Lawrence North 65, Brownsburg 58
Regional 6=
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28
4. Bedford N. Lawrence=
Regional 7=
Center Grove 45, Franklin 43, OT
Regional 8=
Bedford N. Lawrence 67, Evansville Central 48
Class 3A=
5. Jimtown=
Regional 9=
Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54
Regional 10=
Fairfield 40, Highland 32
6. Bellmont=
Regional 11=
Norwell 44, Hamilton Hts. 40
Regional 12=
Twin Lakes 64, Garrett 25
7. Greencastle=
Regional 13=
Indian Creek 63, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 31
Regional 14=
Indpls Chatard 52, Cascade 48
8. Charlestown=
Regional 15=
Corydon 68, Rushville 40
Regional 16=
Gibson Southern 71, Princeton 55
Class 2A=
9. Winamac=
Regional 17=
Central Noble 64, S. Central (Union Mills) 52
Regional 18=
Andrean 41, N. Montgomery 32
10. Lapel=
Regional 19=
Lapel 39, Eastbrook 37
Regional 20=
Lafayette Catholic 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
11. Southmont=
Regional 21=
Eastern Hancock 51, University 47
Regional 22=
Greencastle 58, Union Co. 38
12. Crawford Co.=
Regional 23=
N. Knox 51, S. Ripley 32
Regional 24=
Forest Park 45, Brownstown 38
Class 1A=
13. Caston=
Regional 25=
Bethany Christian 38, Tri-County 30
Regional 26=
Washington Twp. 55, Argos 52, OT
14. Wes-Del=
Regional 27=
Tri-Central 36, Rossville 19
Regional 28=
Tri 54, Southwood 43
15. Southwestern (Shelby)=
Regional 29=
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Bethesda Christian 46
Regional 30=
Bloomfield 40, Eminence 19
16. W. Washington=
Regional 31=
Trinity Lutheran 71, Springs Valley 43
Regional 32=
Lanesville 64, Wood Memorial 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com