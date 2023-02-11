AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regionals=

Class 4A=

1. Laporte=

Regional 1=

S. Bend Washington 60, Valparaiso 41

Regional 2=

Lake Central 42, Northridge 29

2. Marion=

Regional 3=

Fishers 61, Homestead 31

Regional 4=

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Lafayette Harrison 55

3. Decatur Central=

Regional 5=

Lawrence North 65, Brownsburg 58

Regional 6=

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28

4. Bedford N. Lawrence=

Regional 7=

Center Grove 45, Franklin 43, OT

Regional 8=

Bedford N. Lawrence 67, Evansville Central 48

Class 3A=

5. Jimtown=

Regional 9=

Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54

Regional 10=

Fairfield 40, Highland 32

6. Bellmont=

Regional 11=

Norwell 44, Hamilton Hts. 40

Regional 12=

Twin Lakes 64, Garrett 25

7. Greencastle=

Regional 13=

Indian Creek 63, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 31

Regional 14=

Indpls Chatard 52, Cascade 48

8. Charlestown=

Regional 15=

Corydon 68, Rushville 40

Regional 16=

Gibson Southern 71, Princeton 55

Class 2A=

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Winamac=

Regional 17=

Central Noble 64, S. Central (Union Mills) 52

Regional 18=

Andrean 41, N. Montgomery 32

10. Lapel=

Regional 19=

Lapel 39, Eastbrook 37

Regional 20=

Lafayette Catholic 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

11. Southmont=

Regional 21=

Eastern Hancock 51, University 47

Regional 22=

Greencastle 58, Union Co. 38

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • 12. Crawford Co.=

    Regional 23=

    N. Knox 51, S. Ripley 32

    Regional 24=

    Forest Park 45, Brownstown 38

    Class 1A=

    13. Caston=

    Regional 25=

    Bethany Christian 38, Tri-County 30

    Regional 26=

    Washington Twp. 55, Argos 52, OT

    14. Wes-Del=

    Regional 27=

    Tri-Central 36, Rossville 19

    Regional 28=

    Tri 54, Southwood 43

    15. Southwestern (Shelby)=

    Regional 29=

    Jac-Cen-Del 58, Bethesda Christian 46

    Regional 30=

    Bloomfield 40, Eminence 19

    16. W. Washington=

    Regional 31=

    Trinity Lutheran 71, Springs Valley 43

    Regional 32=

    Lanesville 64, Wood Memorial 26

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.