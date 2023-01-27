Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hampshire 53, Moorefield 37
Herbert Hoover 53, Midland Trail 36
Marietta, Ohio 44, Point Pleasant 17
Martins Ferry, Ohio 73, Brooke 62
Mingo Central 46, Charleston Catholic 38
Oak Glen 38, Linsly 36
Pocahontas County 44, Richwood 26
Pulaski County, Va. 52, Princeton 27
Richmond Edison, Ohio 62, Madonna 38
River View 54, Tolsia 46
Sherman 47, Van 31
Sissonville 52, Scott 40
Spring Mills 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43
Weir 51, Steubenville, Ohio 47
Westside 43, Independence 19
Wheeling Park 93, John Marshall 57
Wirt County 67, Notre Dame 9
Wyoming East 55, Bluefield 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/