Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hampshire 53, Moorefield 37

Herbert Hoover 53, Midland Trail 36

Marietta, Ohio 44, Point Pleasant 17

Martins Ferry, Ohio 73, Brooke 62

Mingo Central 46, Charleston Catholic 38

Oak Glen 38, Linsly 36

Pocahontas County 44, Richwood 26

Pulaski County, Va. 52, Princeton 27

Richmond Edison, Ohio 62, Madonna 38

River View 54, Tolsia 46

Sherman 47, Van 31

Sissonville 52, Scott 40

Spring Mills 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43

Weir 51, Steubenville, Ohio 47

Westside 43, Independence 19

Wheeling Park 93, John Marshall 57

Wirt County 67, Notre Dame 9

Wyoming East 55, Bluefield 18

___

