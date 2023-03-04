AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A State=

Championship=

Eastlake 48, Camas 41

Fourth Place=

Woodinville 59, Emerald Ridge 43

Third Place=

Tahoma 61, Kamiakin 57

Class 3A State=

Championship=

Garfield 58, Lake Washington 49

Fourth Place=

Stanwood 52, Lincoln 45

Third Place=

Mead 69, Arlington 67

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Ellensburg 56, Burlington-Edison 28

Fourth Place=

Sequim 34, Othello 32

Third Place=

Prosser 53, White River 50

Class 2B State=

Championship=

Colfax 59, Okanogan 52

Fourth Place=

La Conner 52, Adna 46

Third Place=

Warden 54, Napavine 47

Class 1A State=

Championship=

Nooksack Valley 43, Lynden Christian 36

Fourth Place=

Cashmere 45, Freeman 36

Third Place=

Wapato 65, King’s 53

Class 1B State=

Championship=

Neah Bay 56, Mossyrock 54

Fourth Place=

Oakesdale 55, Waterville-Mansfield 28

Third Place=

Mount Vernon Christian 56, Inchelium 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.