Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A State=
Championship=
Eastlake 48, Camas 41
Fourth Place=
Woodinville 59, Emerald Ridge 43
Third Place=
Tahoma 61, Kamiakin 57
Class 3A State=
Championship=
Garfield 58, Lake Washington 49
Fourth Place=
Stanwood 52, Lincoln 45
Third Place=
Mead 69, Arlington 67
Class 2A State=
Championship=
Ellensburg 56, Burlington-Edison 28
Fourth Place=
Sequim 34, Othello 32
Third Place=
Prosser 53, White River 50
Class 2B State=
Championship=
Colfax 59, Okanogan 52
Fourth Place=
La Conner 52, Adna 46
Third Place=
Warden 54, Napavine 47
Class 1A State=
Championship=
Nooksack Valley 43, Lynden Christian 36
Fourth Place=
Cashmere 45, Freeman 36
Third Place=
Wapato 65, King’s 53
Class 1B State=
Championship=
Neah Bay 56, Mossyrock 54
Fourth Place=
Oakesdale 55, Waterville-Mansfield 28
Third Place=
Mount Vernon Christian 56, Inchelium 40
___
