Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 1=
Semifinal=
Bishop Garrigan 71, Saint Ansgar 50
Riceville 53, West Hancock, Britt 42
Class 1A Region 2=
Semifinal=
AGWSR, Ackley 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 45
Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28
Class 1A Region 3=
Semifinal=
Montezuma 45, Springville 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Calamus-Wheatland 17
Class 1A Region 4=
Semifinal=
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47
St. Mary’s, Remsen 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Class 1A Region 5=
Semifinal=
Westwood, Sloan 59, Tri-Center, Neola 31
Woodbine 61, Stanton 45
Class 1A Region 6=
Semifinal=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
West Fork, Sheffield 57, Clarksville 35
Class 1A Region 7=
Semifinal=
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Earlham 41
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, East Mills 42
Class 1A Region 8=
Semifinal=
Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Burlington Notre Dame 54
Class 2A Region 1=
Semifinal=
Bellevue 53, West Branch 28
Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 28
Class 2A Region 2=
Semifinal=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, West Sioux 36
Hinton 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42
Class 2A Region 3=
Semifinal=
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Central Springs 45
Class 2A Region 4=
Semifinal=
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Grand View Christian 36
Hudson 66, Madrid 33
Class 2A Region 5=
Semifinal=
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Denver 32
Beckman, Dyersville 43, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31
Class 2A Region 6=
Semifinal=
Mediapolis 52, Danville 46
Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 36
Class 2A Region 7=
Semifinal=
Panorama, Panora 74, Central Decatur, Leon 32
Treynor 51, Nodaway Valley 47
Class 2A Region 8=
Semifinal=
PAC-LM 50, South Central Calhoun 43
Underwood 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
