Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 1=

Semifinal=

Bishop Garrigan 71, Saint Ansgar 50

Riceville 53, West Hancock, Britt 42

Class 1A Region 2=

Semifinal=

AGWSR, Ackley 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 45

Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28

Class 1A Region 3=

Semifinal=

Montezuma 45, Springville 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Calamus-Wheatland 17

Class 1A Region 4=

Semifinal=

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47

St. Mary’s, Remsen 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Class 1A Region 5=

Semifinal=

Westwood, Sloan 59, Tri-Center, Neola 31

Woodbine 61, Stanton 45

Class 1A Region 6=

Semifinal=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

West Fork, Sheffield 57, Clarksville 35

Class 1A Region 7=

Semifinal=

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Earlham 41

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, East Mills 42

Class 1A Region 8=

Semifinal=

Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Burlington Notre Dame 54

Class 2A Region 1=

Semifinal=

Bellevue 53, West Branch 28

Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 28

Class 2A Region 2=

Semifinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, West Sioux 36

Hinton 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42

Class 2A Region 3=

Semifinal=

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Central Springs 45

Class 2A Region 4=

    • Semifinal=

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Grand View Christian 36

    Hudson 66, Madrid 33

    Class 2A Region 5=

    Semifinal=

    Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Denver 32

    Beckman, Dyersville 43, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31

    Class 2A Region 6=

    Semifinal=

    Mediapolis 52, Danville 46

    Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 36

    Class 2A Region 7=

    Semifinal=

    Panorama, Panora 74, Central Decatur, Leon 32

    Treynor 51, Nodaway Valley 47

    Class 2A Region 8=

    Semifinal=

    PAC-LM 50, South Central Calhoun 43

    Underwood 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

