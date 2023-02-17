Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamogordo 53, Gadsden 37
Animas 64, Mesilla Valley Christian 19
Cliff 49, Magdalena 45
Cottonwood Classical 56, East Mountain 38
Escalante 72, Mora 25
Evangel Christian 30, Rehoboth 25
Gallup 55, Kirtland Central 42
Las Cruces 42, Centennial 38
Logan 55, Grady 35
Los Alamos 37, Taos 32
Mosquero/Roy 55, Springer 46
Mountainair 51, Hondo 41
Organ Mountain 34, Mayfield 30
Quemado 53, Carrizozo 17
Ruidoso 55, Dexter 33
Tularosa 52, Cloudcroft 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/