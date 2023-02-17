AP NEWS
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
February 17, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamogordo 53, Gadsden 37

Animas 64, Mesilla Valley Christian 19

Cliff 49, Magdalena 45

Cottonwood Classical 56, East Mountain 38

Escalante 72, Mora 25

Evangel Christian 30, Rehoboth 25

Gallup 55, Kirtland Central 42

Las Cruces 42, Centennial 38

Logan 55, Grady 35

Los Alamos 37, Taos 32

Mosquero/Roy 55, Springer 46

Mountainair 51, Hondo 41

Organ Mountain 34, Mayfield 30

Quemado 53, Carrizozo 17

Ruidoso 55, Dexter 33

Tularosa 52, Cloudcroft 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

