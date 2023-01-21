AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 53, Foxcroft Academy 39

Ellsworth 77, Hermon 45

Falmouth 54, Portland 50

Greely 62, Lake Region 53

Hall-Dale 58, Waynflete 24

Marshwood 48, Morse 23

North Yarmouth Academy 55, Old Orchard Beach 37

Penobscot Valley 62, Penquis Valley 17

Pine Tree Academy 29, Vinalhaven 20

Thornton Academy 64, Gorham 30

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 58, Cape Elizabeth 29

Windham 42, Edward Little 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

