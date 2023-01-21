Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 53, Foxcroft Academy 39
Ellsworth 77, Hermon 45
Falmouth 54, Portland 50
Greely 62, Lake Region 53
Hall-Dale 58, Waynflete 24
Marshwood 48, Morse 23
North Yarmouth Academy 55, Old Orchard Beach 37
Penobscot Valley 62, Penquis Valley 17
Pine Tree Academy 29, Vinalhaven 20
Thornton Academy 64, Gorham 30
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 58, Cape Elizabeth 29
Windham 42, Edward Little 30
