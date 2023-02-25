Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Districts=
Addenbrooke Classical 41, Golden View Classical 16
Briggsdale 88, Weldon Valley 8
Centauri 69, Montezuma-Cortez 18
Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Union Colony Preparatory School 13
Dove Creek 68, North Park 24
Ellicott 42, St. Mary’s 37
Genoa-Hugo 50, Hanover 21
Gilpin County 39, Denver Christian 31
Idalia 61, Arickaree High School 34
Ignacio 52, Crested Butte 26
Liberty Common 49, Estes Park 39
Mancos 52, Telluride 16
North Fork 42, Olathe 39
Plateau Valley 34, Hayden 32
Rangely 41, West Grand 18
Salida 41, Woodland Park 37
Sanford 60, Center 25
St. Mary’s Academy 45, Faith Christian 28
Stratton 59, Otis 35
The Vanguard School 43, Colo. Springs Christian 41
Timnath 71, Frontier Academy 23
Windsor Charter 47, Lyons 36
Yuma 47, Prospect Ridge Academy 21
Second Round=
Class 4A=
Berthoud 65, Colorado Academy 56
Delta 80, Severance 43
Eaton 47, Peak to Peak 46
Holy Family 41, The Classical Academy 25
Kent Denver 73, D’Evelyn 42
University 34, Jefferson Academy 15
Class 5A=
Air Academy 53, Littleton 42
Canon City 46, Frederick 39
George Washington 53, Falcon 34
Glenwood Springs 51, Green Mountain 35
Mead 43, Vista PEAK 25
Roosevelt 58, Montrose High School 37
Windsor 62, Centaurus 33
Class 6A=
Arapahoe 38, ThunderRidge 29
Cherry Creek 57, Pine Creek 40
Doherty 56, FMHS 46
Grandview 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 50
Highlands Ranch 32, Eaglecrest 17
Monarch 54, Ralston Valley 48
Valor Christian 60, Legend 37
