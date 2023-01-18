AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 45, Gilbert Classical Academy 17

Betty Fairfax High School 104, Phoenix Central 28

Bisbee 43, Tombstone 29

Buckeye 52, Glendale Copper Canyon 25

Campo Verde 55, Higley 41

Canyon View 50, Desert Edge 29

Chandler Prep 49, St. Augustine Catholic 32

Chandler Seton 80, Tempe Marcos de Niza 9

Cottonwood Mingus 56, Prescott 48

El Mirage Dysart 59, Phoenix Cortez 25

Gilbert 55, Gilbert Highland 54

Glendale Deer Valley 59, Cactus 5

Glendale Prep 42, Highland Prep 25

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 69, Phoenix Goldwater 12

Horizon Honors 58, Tempe Prep 9

Kearny Ray 36, The Gregory School 22

Lincoln 30, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 21

Miami 49, Gilbert Leading Edge 33

Mica Mountain 73, Douglas 63

Mohave Accelerated 49, Trivium Prep 15

Paradise Honors 74, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6

Patagonia 41, Elfrida Valley 29

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 62, Paradise Valley 46

Phoenix Arcadia 47, Phoenix St. Mary’s 45

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 70, Rancho Solano Prep 20

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 57, Casteel High School 46

Phoenix Thunderbird 65, Phoenix Moon Valley 45

Phoenix Washington 49, Glendale Independence 6

Poston Butte 58, American Leadership-Gilbert 36

Sahuarita 66, Rio Rico 34

Salome 40, Bagdad 8

Scottsdale Coronado 45, Tempe 25

    • Scottsdale Notre Dame 75, Scottsdale Chaparral 43

    St John Paul II 44, Heritage Academy - Laveen 10

    Superior 34, Winkelman Hayden 26

    Tempe McClintock 75, Phoenix South Mountain 10

    Tucson Arizona IRHS 54, Tucson Cholla 37

    Tucson Desert Christian 50, San Manuel 25

    Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Tucson Pueblo 50

    Vail Cienega 84, Tucson Desert View 15

    Valley Vista 77, Shadow Ridge 16

    Veritas Prep 68, Anthem Prep 10

    Verrado 60, Lake Havasu 9

    Youngker High School 71, Glendale 15

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.