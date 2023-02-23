Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Rice Memorial 66, Colchester 54
Division 2=
First Round=
Lamoille Union 38, Missisquoi Valley Union 33
Mount Abraham Union 65, Hartford 34
North Country Union 61, U-32 33
Spaulding 62, Middlebury Union 29
Division 3=
First Round=
Hazen Union 81, Winooski 19
Richford 58, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 23
Thetford Academy 67, Randolph Union 39
White River Valley 64, Woodstock Union 15
Division 4=
First Round=
Leland & Gray Union 40, Rivendell, N.H. 13
Williamstown 34, Mount St. Joseph Academy 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/