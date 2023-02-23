AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

First Round=

Rice Memorial 66, Colchester 54

Division 2=

First Round=

Lamoille Union 38, Missisquoi Valley Union 33

Mount Abraham Union 65, Hartford 34

North Country Union 61, U-32 33

Spaulding 62, Middlebury Union 29

Division 3=

First Round=

Hazen Union 81, Winooski 19

Richford 58, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 23

Thetford Academy 67, Randolph Union 39

White River Valley 64, Woodstock Union 15

Division 4=

First Round=

Leland & Gray Union 40, Rivendell, N.H. 13

Williamstown 34, Mount St. Joseph Academy 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.