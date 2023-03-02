Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Region Final=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 34, Chesapeake Math & IT South 24
Forest Park 63, Edmondson-Westside 21
Patterson Mill 63, Havre de Grace 29
Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 48
Class 2A=
Region Final=
Eastern Tech 63, Baltimore Chesapeake 25
Hereford 56, New Town 35
Kent Island 60, Easton 50
Lackey 48, McDonough 41
Liberty 54, Harwood Southern 38
Williamsport 59, Middletown 50
Class 3A=
Region Final=
Baltimore Poly 77, Northern Garrett 32
Damascus 45, John F. Kennedy 35
Howard 67, Manchester Valley 23
Oakdale 63, Linganore 55
Oxon Hill 50, Crofton 24
River Hill 55, Atholton 52
St. Charles 63, Northern - Cal 26
Towson 47, Aberdeen 29
Class 4A=
Region Final=
Glen Burnie 65, Old Mill 56
Severna Park 42, South River 23
Urbana 57, Clarksburg 55
Winston Churchill 51, Wootton 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/