Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Region Final=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 34, Chesapeake Math & IT South 24

Forest Park 63, Edmondson-Westside 21

Patterson Mill 63, Havre de Grace 29

Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 48

Class 2A=

Region Final=

Eastern Tech 63, Baltimore Chesapeake 25

Hereford 56, New Town 35

Kent Island 60, Easton 50

Lackey 48, McDonough 41

Liberty 54, Harwood Southern 38

Williamsport 59, Middletown 50

Class 3A=

Region Final=

Baltimore Poly 77, Northern Garrett 32

Damascus 45, John F. Kennedy 35

Howard 67, Manchester Valley 23

Oakdale 63, Linganore 55

Oxon Hill 50, Crofton 24

River Hill 55, Atholton 52

St. Charles 63, Northern - Cal 26

Towson 47, Aberdeen 29

Class 4A=

Region Final=

Glen Burnie 65, Old Mill 56

Severna Park 42, South River 23

Urbana 57, Clarksburg 55

Winston Churchill 51, Wootton 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/