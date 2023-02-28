AP NEWS
    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Lansdale Catholic 50, Archbishop Wood 47

    North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36

    River Valley 60, Forest Hills 50

    PIAA Class 2A District VI=

    Semifinal=

    Homer-Center 58, Bishop McCort 50

    PIAA Class 4A District III=

    Semifinal=

    Delone 46, Eastern York 39

    Wyomissing 24, Berks Catholic 23

    PIAA Class 5A District III=

    Semifinal=

    Greencastle Antrim 42, Mechanicsburg 24

    PIAA Class 6A District III=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Lebanon 50, Manheim Township 44

    Red Lion 60, York 37

    Semifinal=

    Cedar Cliff 42, Central Dauphin 33

    Central York 48, Dallastown 34

    WPIAL Class 4A=

    Consolation=

    Beaver Area 57, Elizabeth Forward 52

    Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

