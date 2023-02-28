Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lansdale Catholic 50, Archbishop Wood 47
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36
River Valley 60, Forest Hills 50
PIAA Class 2A District VI=
Semifinal=
Homer-Center 58, Bishop McCort 50
PIAA Class 4A District III=
Semifinal=
Delone 46, Eastern York 39
Wyomissing 24, Berks Catholic 23
PIAA Class 5A District III=
Semifinal=
Greencastle Antrim 42, Mechanicsburg 24
PIAA Class 6A District III=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lebanon 50, Manheim Township 44
Red Lion 60, York 37
Semifinal=
Cedar Cliff 42, Central Dauphin 33
Central York 48, Dallastown 34
WPIAL Class 4A=
Consolation=
Beaver Area 57, Elizabeth Forward 52
Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/