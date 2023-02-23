AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MPA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class A North=

Gardiner Area 60, Nokomis Regional 48

Lawrence 68, Cony 37

Class A South=

Brunswick 49, Falmouth 27

Gray-New Gloucester 45, Freeport 36

Class AA North=

Cheverus 38, Bangor 29

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Hampden Academy 35

Class AA South=

Gorham 40, Sanford 37, OT

Thornton Academy 53, Scarborough 34

Class B North=

Ellsworth 71, Caribou 51

Old Town 61, Houlton Christian Academy 34

Class D North=

South Aroostook Community 55, Deer Isle-Stonington 26

Wisdom 54, East Grand (GHC) 20

Class D South=

Seacoast Christian School 40, Forest Hills Consolidated 34

Valley 77, Vinalhaven 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.