Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MPA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class A North=
Gardiner Area 60, Nokomis Regional 48
Lawrence 68, Cony 37
Class A South=
Brunswick 49, Falmouth 27
Gray-New Gloucester 45, Freeport 36
Class AA North=
Cheverus 38, Bangor 29
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Hampden Academy 35
Class AA South=
Gorham 40, Sanford 37, OT
Thornton Academy 53, Scarborough 34
Class B North=
Ellsworth 71, Caribou 51
Old Town 61, Houlton Christian Academy 34
Class D North=
South Aroostook Community 55, Deer Isle-Stonington 26
Wisdom 54, East Grand (GHC) 20
Class D South=
Seacoast Christian School 40, Forest Hills Consolidated 34
Valley 77, Vinalhaven 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/