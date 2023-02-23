AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Region 2=

Section 2=

Pocahontas County 53, Tygarts Valley 41

Region 3=

Section 1=

James Monroe 55, River View 33

Class AA=

Region 2=

Section 2=

Braxton County 42, South Harrison 37, OT

Trinity 66, Notre Dame 21

Region 4=

Section 1=

Charleston Catholic 56, Buffalo 32

Clay County 58, Poca 36

Class AAA=

Region 2=

Section 1=

East Fairmont 63, Fairmont Senior 37

Section 2=

Lincoln 67, Elkins 60

Region 4=

Section 2=

Lincoln County 36, Logan 33

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Buckhannon-Upshur 48, Bridgeport 25

Region 4=

Section 1=

Cabell Midland 38, Huntington 30

Section 2=

Parkersburg 59, Parkersburg South 52

St. Albans 44, Hurricane 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.