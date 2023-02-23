Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Region 2=
Section 2=
Pocahontas County 53, Tygarts Valley 41
Region 3=
Section 1=
James Monroe 55, River View 33
Class AA=
Region 2=
Section 2=
Braxton County 42, South Harrison 37, OT
Trinity 66, Notre Dame 21
Region 4=
Section 1=
Charleston Catholic 56, Buffalo 32
Clay County 58, Poca 36
Class AAA=
Region 2=
Section 1=
East Fairmont 63, Fairmont Senior 37
Section 2=
Lincoln 67, Elkins 60
Region 4=
Section 2=
Lincoln County 36, Logan 33
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Buckhannon-Upshur 48, Bridgeport 25
Region 4=
Section 1=
Cabell Midland 38, Huntington 30
Section 2=
Parkersburg 59, Parkersburg South 52
St. Albans 44, Hurricane 39
___
