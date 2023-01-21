AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowen 41, Hubbard 23

Canton 69, East Peoria 18

Cary-Grove 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32

Chicago (Clark) 51, Schurz 34

Chicago Resurrection 44, Regina 27

Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34

DuSable 17, Tilden 9

Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26

Evanston Township 53, Niles West 30

Fenger 44, Chicago Washington 12

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Pearl City 37

Galena 65, West Carroll 17

Hampshire 53, Burlington Central 52

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 50, OT

Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12

Julian 51, Air Force Academy 17

Kankakee (McNamara) 97, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 28

Kenwood 51, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 39

Lake Forest 64, Waukegan 29

Lanark Eastland 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 25

Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 52

Marengo 68, Harvard 9

New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 31

Orangeville 48, Dakota 23

Phillips 51, De La Salle 38

Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 63

Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38

Rockford Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17

Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 60

St. Viator 55, Hinsdale South 49

Staunton 62, Gillespie 58

Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 35

Sycamore 49, Ottawa 36

