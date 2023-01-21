Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowen 41, Hubbard 23
Canton 69, East Peoria 18
Cary-Grove 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 32
Chicago (Clark) 51, Schurz 34
Chicago Resurrection 44, Regina 27
Crystal Lake South 49, Dundee-Crown 34
DuSable 17, Tilden 9
Earlville 46, Indian Creek 26
Evanston Township 53, Niles West 30
Fenger 44, Chicago Washington 12
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Pearl City 37
Galena 65, West Carroll 17
Hampshire 53, Burlington Central 52
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 50, OT
Johnsburg 51, Richmond-Burton 12
Julian 51, Air Force Academy 17
Kankakee (McNamara) 97, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 28
Kenwood 51, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 39
Lake Forest 64, Waukegan 29
Lanark Eastland 63, Ashton-Franklin Center 25
Maine South 61, Glenbrook South 52
Marengo 68, Harvard 9
New Trier 49, Glenbrook North 31
Orangeville 48, Dakota 23
Phillips 51, De La Salle 38
Plainfield North 80, Plainfield Central 63
Rock Falls 56, Winnebago 38
Rockford Boylan 51, Belvidere North 17
Rockford Guilford 73, Rockford Jefferson 60
St. Viator 55, Hinsdale South 49
Staunton 62, Gillespie 58
Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 35
Sycamore 49, Ottawa 36
