AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Tournament=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 34, James Robinson 24

Manchester 59, Thomas Dale 45

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Lloyd Bird 44, Glen Allen 37

Princess Anne 53, Menchville 51

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Hampton 55, King’s Fork High School 49

Pulaski County 54, Tuscarora 53

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Brentsville 46, Meridian High School 41

Carroll County 70, Liberty Christian 43

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Central - Wise 51, Gate City 50

Clarke County 62, John Marshall 51, OT

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 52

Rappahannock County 42, Buffalo Gap 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.