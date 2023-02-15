AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

February 15, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 59, Mill River Union 24

Blue Mountain Union 50, Stowe 24

Burlington 53, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 50

Champlain Valley Union 59, Mount Mansfield Union 43

Enosburg Falls 46, Colchester 45

Essex 50, South Burlington 26

Lake Region Union 52, Thetford Academy 43

Lamoille Union 40, Randolph Union 36

Long Trail 39, Poultney 25

Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Lyndon Institute 44

Mount Abraham Union 54, Vergennes Union 44

Mount Anthony Union 42, Brattleboro 40

North Country Union 57, Middlebury Union 38

Oxbow Union 33, Peoples Academy 18

Richford 62, Danville 42

Rutland 39, Burr & Burton Academy 27

Spaulding 47, Montpelier 44

St. Johnsbury Academy 47, Rice Memorial 35

Windsor 53, Hartford 33

Winooski 39, Twinfield Union 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

