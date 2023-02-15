Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 59, Mill River Union 24
Blue Mountain Union 50, Stowe 24
Burlington 53, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 50
Champlain Valley Union 59, Mount Mansfield Union 43
Enosburg Falls 46, Colchester 45
Essex 50, South Burlington 26
Lake Region Union 52, Thetford Academy 43
Lamoille Union 40, Randolph Union 36
Long Trail 39, Poultney 25
Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Lyndon Institute 44
Mount Abraham Union 54, Vergennes Union 44
Mount Anthony Union 42, Brattleboro 40
North Country Union 57, Middlebury Union 38
Oxbow Union 33, Peoples Academy 18
Richford 62, Danville 42
Rutland 39, Burr & Burton Academy 27
Spaulding 47, Montpelier 44
St. Johnsbury Academy 47, Rice Memorial 35
Windsor 53, Hartford 33
Winooski 39, Twinfield Union 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/