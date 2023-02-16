Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Trinity Christian 50, Madison Prep 37
AIA Class 6A State Championship=
Second Round=
Boulder Creek 42, Tucson Sunnyside 37
Chandler Hamilton 57, Mesa Desert Ridge 37
Gilbert 47, Corona Del Sol 34
Glendale Mountain Ridge 54, Gilbert Highland 35
Glendale O’Connor 67, Chandler 48
Mesa 39, Yuma Cibola 37
Mesa Dobson 56, Phoenix Sunnyslope 37
Valley Vista 65, Mesa Westwood 50
AIA Class 5A State Championship=
First Round=
Betty Fairfax High School 74, Willow Canyon 39
Campo Verde 54, Paradise Valley 49
Canyon View 52, Casteel High School 47
Nogales 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 47
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Tucson Arizona IRHS 53
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 38, Scottsdale Notre Dame 36
Raymond S. Kellis 41, Williams Field 39
Tucson Catalina Foothills 55, Phoenix Horizon 46
AIA Class 4A State Championship=
First Round=
Gilbert Mesquite 75, Phoenix Arcadia 36
Glendale Deer Valley 55, Flagstaff Coconino 27
Poston Butte 38, Phoenix Thunderbird 37
Scottsdale Saguaro 54, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 46
Tucson Flowing Wells 59, Lee Williams High School 26
Tucson Pueblo 63, Paradise Honors 29
Tucson Sahuaro 47, Peoria 44
AIA Class 3A State Championship=
First Round=
Chinle 68, Fountain Hills 35
Page 45, Florence 41
Snowflake 44, Coolidge 34
