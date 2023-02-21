AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hodgdon 47, Central Aroostook 20

MPA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class A South=

Brunswick 58, Westbrook 31

Falmouth 48, Marshwood 39

Freeport 58, Mt. Ararat 53

Gray-New Gloucester 39, Greely 25

Class C North=

Penobscot Valley 54, Sumner Memorial 16

Class D North=

Deer Isle-Stonington 45, Katahdin 21

South Aroostook Community 62, Ashland Community 12

Class D South=

Forest Hills Consolidated 42, Greenville 24

Seacoast Christian School 51, North Haven Community 27

Vinalhaven 48, Pine Tree Academy 46, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

