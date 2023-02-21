Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hodgdon 47, Central Aroostook 20
MPA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class A South=
Brunswick 58, Westbrook 31
Falmouth 48, Marshwood 39
Freeport 58, Mt. Ararat 53
Gray-New Gloucester 39, Greely 25
Class C North=
Penobscot Valley 54, Sumner Memorial 16
Class D North=
Deer Isle-Stonington 45, Katahdin 21
South Aroostook Community 62, Ashland Community 12
Class D South=
Forest Hills Consolidated 42, Greenville 24
Seacoast Christian School 51, North Haven Community 27
Vinalhaven 48, Pine Tree Academy 46, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/