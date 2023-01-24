Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berean Academy 59, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 32
Blue Springs South, Mo. 52, Christ Preparatory Academy 17
Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 32
Central Christian 44, Reno County 30
Conway Springs 45, Wichita North 20
Herington 50, Wakefield 38
Hodgeman County 45, South Central 38
Little River 59, Ell-Saline 33
Marmaton Valley 50, Oswego 26
Olpe 77, Waverly 26
Hoisington Tournament=
Championship=
Cimarron 33, Hoisington 21
Third Place=
Pratt 43, Ellsworth 30
Mid-Continent Tournament=
Championship=
Phillipsburg 61, Hoxie 39
Fifth Place=
Hays-TMP-Marian 38, Trego 36
Ninth Place=
Hill City 55, Stockton 11
Seventh Place=
Norton 41, Oakley 25
Third Place=
Smith Center 43, Ellis 42
Twin Valley Tournament=
Third Place=
Clifton-Clyde 52, Washington County 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/