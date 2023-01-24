AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berean Academy 59, Wichita Defenders Homeschool 32

Blue Springs South, Mo. 52, Christ Preparatory Academy 17

Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 32

Central Christian 44, Reno County 30

Conway Springs 45, Wichita North 20

Herington 50, Wakefield 38

Hodgeman County 45, South Central 38

Little River 59, Ell-Saline 33

Marmaton Valley 50, Oswego 26

Olpe 77, Waverly 26

Hoisington Tournament=

Championship=

Cimarron 33, Hoisington 21

Third Place=

Pratt 43, Ellsworth 30

Mid-Continent Tournament=

Championship=

Phillipsburg 61, Hoxie 39

Fifth Place=

Hays-TMP-Marian 38, Trego 36

Ninth Place=

Hill City 55, Stockton 11

Seventh Place=

Norton 41, Oakley 25

Third Place=

Smith Center 43, Ellis 42

Twin Valley Tournament=

Third Place=

Clifton-Clyde 52, Washington County 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

