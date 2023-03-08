Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Heritage Christian Academy 64, PACT Charter 34
United Christian 46, West Lutheran 38
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Barnum 44, Upsala 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 26
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Hancock 53, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42
Underwood 57, Henning 47
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Cromwell 53, Ely 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, South Ridge 30
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 30
Fosston 53, Cass Lake-Bena 39
Class AA=
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Minnehaha Academy 79, Minneapolis Roosevelt 48
St. Croix Lutheran 68, Mounds Park Academy 31
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Holy Family Catholic 82, Maranatha Christian 53
Providence Academy 84, Annandale 51
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Albany 73, Pine City 47
Sauk Centre 66, Holdingford 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/