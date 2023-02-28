AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Super-Sectional=

Class 1A=

Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Serena 35

Christopher 50, Neoga 45

Galena 53, Hope Academy 21

Okawville 58, Havana 45

Class 2A=

Breese Mater Dei 35, Paris 26

Byron 52, DePaul College Prep 45

Chicago (Butler) 59, Fieldcrest 55, OT

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21

Class 3A=

Deerfield 52, Montini 45

Lincoln 61, Highland 39

Nazareth 53, Fenwick 20

Peoria (H.S.) 37, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 34

Class 4A=

Geneva 51, Barrington 47

Hersey 66, Maine South 61

Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, Kenwood 46

O’Fallon 65, Bolingbrook 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

