Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Super-Sectional=
Class 1A=
Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Serena 35
Christopher 50, Neoga 45
Galena 53, Hope Academy 21
Okawville 58, Havana 45
Class 2A=
Breese Mater Dei 35, Paris 26
Byron 52, DePaul College Prep 45
Chicago (Butler) 59, Fieldcrest 55, OT
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21
Class 3A=
Deerfield 52, Montini 45
Lincoln 61, Highland 39
Nazareth 53, Fenwick 20
Peoria (H.S.) 37, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 34
Class 4A=
Geneva 51, Barrington 47
Hersey 66, Maine South 61
Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, Kenwood 46
O’Fallon 65, Bolingbrook 48
