Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 55, Hope Academy 15
East Ridge 58, Roseville 57
Forest Lake 55, Irondale 41
Lanesboro 56, Mabel-Canton 36
Mankato Loyola 49, Schaeffer Academy 43
Maranatha Christian 78, New Life Academy 27
Minneapolis Washburn 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21
New Prague 53, Apple Valley 22
Orono 53, Waconia 50
St. Agnes 51, St. Paul Academy 24
St. Croix Prep 62, Breck 42
St. Louis Park 50, Shakopee 49
Stillwater 72, Cretin-Derham Hall 44
White Bear Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 39
Woodbury 51, Mounds View 48
