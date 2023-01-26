AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 55, Hope Academy 15

East Ridge 58, Roseville 57

Forest Lake 55, Irondale 41

Lanesboro 56, Mabel-Canton 36

Mankato Loyola 49, Schaeffer Academy 43

Maranatha Christian 78, New Life Academy 27

Minneapolis Washburn 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 21

New Prague 53, Apple Valley 22

Orono 53, Waconia 50

St. Agnes 51, St. Paul Academy 24

St. Croix Prep 62, Breck 42

St. Louis Park 50, Shakopee 49

Stillwater 72, Cretin-Derham Hall 44

White Bear Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 39

Woodbury 51, Mounds View 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

