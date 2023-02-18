Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Liberty Charter 36, Greenleaf 26
Class 1AD1 State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Grace 57, Lakeside 37
Class 1AD2 State=
Semifinal=
Council 42, Rockland 24
Dietrich 32, Deary 31
Class 2A State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Grangeville 52, Ambrose 39
Ririe 53, Declo 44, OT
Class 3A State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Parma 69, Filer 46
Weiser 50, Buhl 23
Class 4A State=
Consolation Semifinal=
Minico 50, Blackfoot 39
Pocatello 54, Twin Falls 39
Class 5A State=
Semifinal=
Coeur d’Alene 51, Boise 50, OT
Rocky Mountain 55, Timberline 52, OT
