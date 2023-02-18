AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Liberty Charter 36, Greenleaf 26

Class 1AD1 State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Grace 57, Lakeside 37

Class 1AD2 State=

Semifinal=

Council 42, Rockland 24

Dietrich 32, Deary 31

Class 2A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Grangeville 52, Ambrose 39

Ririe 53, Declo 44, OT

Class 3A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Parma 69, Filer 46

Weiser 50, Buhl 23

Class 4A State=

Consolation Semifinal=

Minico 50, Blackfoot 39

Pocatello 54, Twin Falls 39

Class 5A State=

Semifinal=

Coeur d’Alene 51, Boise 50, OT

Rocky Mountain 55, Timberline 52, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

