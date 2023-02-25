AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

Quarterfinal=

Champlain Valley Union 48, Rice Memorial 37

Essex 56, Burr & Burton Academy 39

Rutland 49, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 35

St. Johnsbury Academy 58, Mount Mansfield Union 40

Division 2=

Quarterfinal=

Fair Haven Union 38, Lamoille Union 22

North Country Union 50, Lyndon Institute 28

Division 4=

Quarterfinal=

Arlington Memorial 45, Long Trail 26

Danville 79, West Rutland 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.