AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 70, Rainier 12

Camas Valley 31, Elkton 30

Cascade 64, North Marion 37

Colton 46, Willamina 33

Country Christian 66, St. Stephens Academy 35

Creswell 51, Elmira 30

Eddyville 38, Mohawk 29

La Pine 46, Sisters 40

La Salle 59, Hillsboro 12

Lakeview def. Rogue River, forfeit

Madras 61, The Dalles 27

Mapleton 43, McKenzie 17

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 69, Parkrose 17

Philomath 64, Sweet Home 18

Pleasant Hill 52, Siuslaw 9

Riverdale 49, Neah-Kah-Nie 31

Sherman 67, Klickitat, Wash. 43

Stayton 55, Newport 35

Trout Lake, Wash. 62, Mitchell/Spray 34

Western Christian High School 49, Regis 40

Wilsonville 82, Hood River 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.