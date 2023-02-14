Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 70, Rainier 12
Camas Valley 31, Elkton 30
Cascade 64, North Marion 37
Colton 46, Willamina 33
Country Christian 66, St. Stephens Academy 35
Creswell 51, Elmira 30
Eddyville 38, Mohawk 29
La Pine 46, Sisters 40
La Salle 59, Hillsboro 12
Lakeview def. Rogue River, forfeit
Madras 61, The Dalles 27
Mapleton 43, McKenzie 17
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 69, Parkrose 17
Philomath 64, Sweet Home 18
Pleasant Hill 52, Siuslaw 9
Riverdale 49, Neah-Kah-Nie 31
Sherman 67, Klickitat, Wash. 43
Stayton 55, Newport 35
Trout Lake, Wash. 62, Mitchell/Spray 34
Western Christian High School 49, Regis 40
Wilsonville 82, Hood River 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/