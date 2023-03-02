AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West 63, Bellevue East 46

Millard North 54, Lincoln North Star 37

Millard South 74, Lincoln Southwest 58

Class C1=

Quarterfinal=

Adams Central 45, Gothenburg 38

Bridgeport 61, Lincoln Christian 57

Malcolm 46, Wahoo 32

North Bend Central 48, Yutan 43

Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Centura 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Ravenna 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

