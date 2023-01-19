AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 50, William Byrd 40

Blacksburg 45, George Wythe-Richmond 32

Broadwater Academy 51, Chincoteague 22

Brunswick 39, Franklin 16

Buffalo Gap 55, Broadway 41

Chatham 56, Patrick County 43

Edison 71, Annandale 36

Galax 68, Northwood 6

Glenvar 48, Radford 32

K&Q Central 61, Northampton 19

Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 38

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 22

St. Annes-Belfield 68, St. Gertrude 43

Surry County 59, Sussex Central 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

