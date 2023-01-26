Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church, Pa. 53, Peddie 46
Barnegat 38, Raritan 27
Bridgeton 46, Buena Regional 31
Burlington City 53, Florence 51
Cape May Tech 49, Oakcrest 24
Cedar Creek 46, Atlantic Tech 23
Delran 51, Pennsauken 28
Dunellen 48, South Amboy 26
Hammonton 53, Egg Harbor 40
Henry Hudson 33, Lakewood 24
Highland Park 50, South River 47
Holy Spirit 60, Millville 38
Mainland Regional 51, Clearview Regional 44
Medford Tech 57, Palmyra 36
Metuchen 38, Calvary Christian 30
Montville 52, Chatham 48
Moorestown Friends 53, Burlington Township 47
New Egypt 42, Doane Academy 30
Ocean City 38, Absegami 34
Piscataway Tech 50, Timothy Christian 47
Steinert 41, Bordentown 29
Trenton Catholic 56, Westampton Tech 49
Trenton Central 66, Pemberton 37
Wildwood Catholic 53, Our Lady of Mercy 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/