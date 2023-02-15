AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 46, Greencastle Antrim 36

Barrack Hebrew 59, Cristo Rey 40

Berlin-Brothersvalley 45, Tussey Mountain 37

Bishop McCort 59, Penn Cambria 47

Cedar Cliff 52, Camp Hill Trinity 24

Clarion Area 45, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26

Clarion-Limestone 54, Cranberry 38

Columbia 51, Manheim Central 29

Coudersport 48, Austin 22

Dubois 39, Clearfield 25

Elk County Catholic 53, Bradford 22

Kane Area 47, Brookville 24

Lebanon 54, Lancaster Catholic 43

MAST Charter 49, Renaissance Academy 25

Marian Catholic 52, Blue Mountain 41

Mountain View 34, Lackawanna Trail 22

Muncy 51, North Penn/Liberty 40

Neumann 57, Millville 40

North Clarion 63, Union 23

North Schuylkill 62, Pine Grove 31

Northern Potter 46, Cameron County 31

Otto-Eldred 62, Smethport 24

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 47, Souderton 40

Reading 39, Berks Catholic 33

Redbank Valley 59, Keystone 45

South Williamsport 47, Line Mountain 27

Union Grant, W.Va. 54, Turkeyfoot Valley 53

Wallenpaupack 53, North Pocono 43

Williamsport 43, Central Mountain 25

Wyomissing 45, West Lawn Wilson 33

