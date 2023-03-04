Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WHSAA Regional=
Class 4A East=
Championship=
Thunder Basin 53, Cheyenne East 45
Consolation=
Campbell County 72, Cheyenne Central 61
Sheridan 63, Laramie 54
Third Place=
Sheridan 51, Campbell County 43
Class 4A West=
Championship=
Cody 60, Green River 37
Consolation=
Casper Kelly Walsh 58, Evanston 54
Star Valley 47, Rock Springs 28
Third Place=
Star Valley 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 39
Class 3A East=
Championship=
Buffalo 49, Douglas 46
Consolation=
Newcastle 60, Moorcroft 19
Torrington 42, Wheatland 25
Third Place=
Newcastle def. Torrington, forfeit
Class 3A West=
Championship=
Lyman 50, Pinedale 33
Consolation=
Mountain View 56, Lander 40
Powell 52, Lovell 33
Third Place=
Powell 52, Mountain View 28
WHSAA State Tournament=
Class 2A=
Championship=
Burns 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36
Fifth Place=
Rocky Mountain 52, Shoshoni 30
Third Place=
Sundance 68, Tongue River 63
Class 1A=
Championship=
Upton 59, Southeast 54
Fifth Place=
Little Snake River 42, Encampment 39
Third Place=
Cokeville 64, Burlington 47
