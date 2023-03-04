AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WHSAA Regional=

Class 4A East=

Championship=

Thunder Basin 53, Cheyenne East 45

Consolation=

Campbell County 72, Cheyenne Central 61

Sheridan 63, Laramie 54

Third Place=

Sheridan 51, Campbell County 43

Class 4A West=

Championship=

Cody 60, Green River 37

Consolation=

Casper Kelly Walsh 58, Evanston 54

Star Valley 47, Rock Springs 28

Third Place=

Star Valley 42, Casper Kelly Walsh 39

Class 3A East=

Championship=

Buffalo 49, Douglas 46

Consolation=

Newcastle 60, Moorcroft 19

Torrington 42, Wheatland 25

Third Place=

Newcastle def. Torrington, forfeit

Class 3A West=

Championship=

Lyman 50, Pinedale 33

Consolation=

Mountain View 56, Lander 40

Powell 52, Lovell 33

Third Place=

Powell 52, Mountain View 28

WHSAA State Tournament=

Class 2A=

Championship=

Burns 48, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36

Fifth Place=

Rocky Mountain 52, Shoshoni 30

Third Place=

Sundance 68, Tongue River 63

Class 1A=

Championship=

Upton 59, Southeast 54

Fifth Place=

Little Snake River 42, Encampment 39

Third Place=

Cokeville 64, Burlington 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.