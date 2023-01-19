AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy 30, Bloomington Christian 29

Air Force Academy 32, DuSable 11

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 43, Alton Marquette 28

Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Blue Island Eisenhower 32

Bogan 26, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3

Burlington Central 44, Crystal Lake South 25

Carlyle 58, Woodlawn 49

Casey-Westfield 57, Lawrenceville 36

Chicago (Goode) 65, Juarez 8

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13

Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Hubbard 9

Collinsville 56, Waterloo 44

Dakota 42, Durand 14

Deerfield 67, Barrington 58

Dunbar 50, Chicago Washington 20

Dundee-Crown 48, McHenry 34

Dyett 58, Chicago ( SSICP) 21

Effingham 55, Vandalia 46

Elmwood 52, Illinois Valley Central 29

Farina South Central 58, Dieterich 54

Fenger 43, Richards 16

Galena 63, East Dubuque 27

Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Clifton Central 38

Grant 58, North Chicago 13

Grant Park 36, Milford 17

Grayslake North 46, Grayslake Central 40

Hampshire 69, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28

Herscher 50, Cullom Tri-Point 21

Heyworth 32, El Paso-Gridley 30

Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 32

Hyde Park 72, Brooks Academy 17

Kaneland 51, Sandwich 47

Larkin 65, Elgin 49

Lena-Winslow 36, Freeport (Aquin) 26

Leyden 64, Wheeling 60, OT

Libertyville 50, Mundelein 18

    • Lindblom 52, Kelly 51

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Carmel 40

    Marshall 51, Newton 44

    Nazareth 51, Marist 32

    Phillips 43, Morgan Park 39

    Pleasant Plains 46, Williamsville 23

    Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 34

    Prospect 47, Maine West 30

    Southland def. Hinsdale Adventist Academy, forfeit

    St. Viator 50, Dixon 41

    Universal 31, Lombard (CPSA) 25

    Warren 55, West Carroll 33

    West Frankfort 53, Sesser-Valier 35

    Wilmington 44, Beecher 36

    York 62, Willowbrook 31

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

