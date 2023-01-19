Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy 30, Bloomington Christian 29
Air Force Academy 32, DuSable 11
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 43, Alton Marquette 28
Bensenville (Fenton) 65, Blue Island Eisenhower 32
Bogan 26, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3
Burlington Central 44, Crystal Lake South 25
Carlyle 58, Woodlawn 49
Casey-Westfield 57, Lawrenceville 36
Chicago (Goode) 65, Juarez 8
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 35, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13
Chicago (Soto) High School 36, Hubbard 9
Collinsville 56, Waterloo 44
Dakota 42, Durand 14
Deerfield 67, Barrington 58
Dunbar 50, Chicago Washington 20
Dundee-Crown 48, McHenry 34
Dyett 58, Chicago ( SSICP) 21
Effingham 55, Vandalia 46
Elmwood 52, Illinois Valley Central 29
Farina South Central 58, Dieterich 54
Fenger 43, Richards 16
Galena 63, East Dubuque 27
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Clifton Central 38
Grant 58, North Chicago 13
Grant Park 36, Milford 17
Grayslake North 46, Grayslake Central 40
Hampshire 69, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28
Herscher 50, Cullom Tri-Point 21
Heyworth 32, El Paso-Gridley 30
Huntley 63, Crystal Lake Central 32
Hyde Park 72, Brooks Academy 17
Kaneland 51, Sandwich 47
Larkin 65, Elgin 49
Lena-Winslow 36, Freeport (Aquin) 26
Leyden 64, Wheeling 60, OT
Libertyville 50, Mundelein 18
Lindblom 52, Kelly 51
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Carmel 40
Marshall 51, Newton 44
Nazareth 51, Marist 32
Phillips 43, Morgan Park 39
Pleasant Plains 46, Williamsville 23
Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 34
Prospect 47, Maine West 30
Southland def. Hinsdale Adventist Academy, forfeit
St. Viator 50, Dixon 41
Universal 31, Lombard (CPSA) 25
Warren 55, West Carroll 33
West Frankfort 53, Sesser-Valier 35
Wilmington 44, Beecher 36
York 62, Willowbrook 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/