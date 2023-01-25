AP NEWS
    Tuesday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield Central 57

    Aurora Central Catholic 54, Rosary 49

    Barrington 45, Schaumburg 40

    Benton 52, West Frankfort 20

    Bloomington 55, Urbana 20

    Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Kankakee (McNamara) 51

    Breese Central 51, Greenville 38

    Byron 35, Dixon 34

    Carlyle 43, Triad 39

    Chicago (Butler) 62, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 15

    Chicago (Clark) 60, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 43

    Chicago (Lane) 58, Amundsen 26

    Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 30, CICS-Northtown 26

    Chicago Washington 39, St. Francis de Sales 15

    Collinsville 57, Belleville West 36

    Dieterich 49, Sandoval 22

    Dunlap 59, Richwoods 53, OT

    East Dubuque 58, West Carroll 33

    Fremd 66, Hoffman Estates 14

    Galesburg Christian High School 47, Quad Cities 33

    Glenbrook South 36, Loyola 35

    Granite City 57, Raymond Lincolnwood 41

    Hamilton County 38, Flora 36

    Heyworth 58, Bloomington Christian 12

    Holy Trinity 74, Josephinum 27

    Hononegah 58, Belvidere 27

    Hubbard 32, Hirsch 18

    Jacksonville 58, Eisenhower 40

    Knoxville 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47

    Lake View 58, Chicago Sullivan 0

    Lake Zurich 59, Zion Benton 32

    Larkin 45, West Chicago 44

    Libertyville 53, Lake Forest 37

    Lincoln Way West 63, Stagg 34

    Lombard (CPSA) 28, Bridgeview AQSA 24

    Machesney Park Harlem 80, Rockford East 16

    • Marengo 48, Woodstock North 25

    Marion 50, Centralia 35

    Mather 79, Wells 10

    Mt. Pulaski 55, Argenta-Oreana 16

    North Lawndale 64, Steinmetz 10

    Olney (Richland County) 46, Vincennes, Ind. 40

    Orangeville 53, Freeport (Aquin) 32

    Parkview Christian Academy 52, Rockford Christian Life 31

    Plainfield East 57, Oswego East 36

    Plainfield North 51, Joliet West 30

    Prospect 62, Elk Grove 29

    Ridgewood 42, St. Edward 39

    River Ridge 60, Warren 28

    Rockford Guilford 82, Belvidere North 26

    Serena 32, Reed-Custer 27

    Streator 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 27

    Taylorville 68, Litchfield 17

    Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 61, Lawrenceville 23

    Waterloo 47, Columbia 45

    Westinghouse 35, Lincoln Park 24

    Westmont 52, Elmwood Park 38

    Wheaton Academy 56, Chicago Christian 40

    Whitney Young 80, Payton 36

    Willows 57, Morgan Park Academy 31

    Wilmington 71, Gardner-South Wilmington 65

    Winnebago 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

