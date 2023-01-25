Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 58, Plainfield Central 57
Aurora Central Catholic 54, Rosary 49
Barrington 45, Schaumburg 40
Benton 52, West Frankfort 20
Bloomington 55, Urbana 20
Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Kankakee (McNamara) 51
Breese Central 51, Greenville 38
Byron 35, Dixon 34
Carlyle 43, Triad 39
Chicago (Butler) 62, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 15
Chicago (Clark) 60, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 43
Chicago (Lane) 58, Amundsen 26
Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 30, CICS-Northtown 26
Chicago Washington 39, St. Francis de Sales 15
Collinsville 57, Belleville West 36
Dieterich 49, Sandoval 22
Dunlap 59, Richwoods 53, OT
East Dubuque 58, West Carroll 33
Fremd 66, Hoffman Estates 14
Galesburg Christian High School 47, Quad Cities 33
Glenbrook South 36, Loyola 35
Granite City 57, Raymond Lincolnwood 41
Hamilton County 38, Flora 36
Heyworth 58, Bloomington Christian 12
Holy Trinity 74, Josephinum 27
Hononegah 58, Belvidere 27
Hubbard 32, Hirsch 18
Jacksonville 58, Eisenhower 40
Knoxville 52, Peoria Heights (Quest) 47
Lake View 58, Chicago Sullivan 0
Lake Zurich 59, Zion Benton 32
Larkin 45, West Chicago 44
Libertyville 53, Lake Forest 37
Lincoln Way West 63, Stagg 34
Lombard (CPSA) 28, Bridgeview AQSA 24
Machesney Park Harlem 80, Rockford East 16
Marengo 48, Woodstock North 25
Marion 50, Centralia 35
Mather 79, Wells 10
Mt. Pulaski 55, Argenta-Oreana 16
North Lawndale 64, Steinmetz 10
Olney (Richland County) 46, Vincennes, Ind. 40
Orangeville 53, Freeport (Aquin) 32
Parkview Christian Academy 52, Rockford Christian Life 31
Plainfield East 57, Oswego East 36
Plainfield North 51, Joliet West 30
Prospect 62, Elk Grove 29
Ridgewood 42, St. Edward 39
River Ridge 60, Warren 28
Rockford Guilford 82, Belvidere North 26
Serena 32, Reed-Custer 27
Streator 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 27
Taylorville 68, Litchfield 17
Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 61, Lawrenceville 23
Waterloo 47, Columbia 45
Westinghouse 35, Lincoln Park 24
Westmont 52, Elmwood Park 38
Wheaton Academy 56, Chicago Christian 40
Whitney Young 80, Payton 36
Willows 57, Morgan Park Academy 31
Wilmington 71, Gardner-South Wilmington 65
Winnebago 60, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/