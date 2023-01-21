Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Abingdon 39
Amundsen 57, Lisle 32
Annawan 65, Knoxville 40
Antioch 62, North Chicago 8
Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Metea Valley 41
Aurora Central Catholic 62, Aurora Math-Science 8
Beecher 34, Reed-Custer 27
Carlyle 75, East Alton-Wood River 26
Carmel 34, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 24
Chester 46, Marissa/Coulterville 42
Fieldcrest 56, Eureka 48
Goreville 71, Hardin County 20
Illinois Valley Central 59, Rantoul 24
Jacksonville Routt 49, Maryville Christian 25
Kenwood 68, Chicago (Butler) 57
Lake Zurich 40, Cary-Grove 24
Lincoln 48, Peoria (H.S.) 41
Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Geneseo 42
Lyons 53, Proviso West 22
Mascoutah 50, Effingham 39
McGivney Catholic High School 59, Greenfield-Northwestern 50
Morton 41, Galesburg 38
Mount Vernon 62, Marion 42
Mt. Zion 61, Maroa-Forsyth 47
Nashville 47, Collinsville 27
Nokomis 72, Granite City 42
Normal Community 72, Lincoln Way West 70
Normal University 39, Jacksonville 31
Normal West 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47
North Shore Country Day 38, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30
O’Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34
Peotone 69, Fairbury Prairie Central 42
Princeton 56, Orion 35
River Forest Trinity 51, Northside Prep 22
Rochester 42, Springfield 32
Round Lake 49, Lakes Community 42
Sandburg 57, St. Laurence 47
Sandwich 46, Plano 33
St. Charles North 63, Wheaton North 30
St. Ignatius 58, Moline 37
St. Viator 55, Lockport 41
Teutopolis 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39
Tri-Valley 54, Heyworth 29
Union (Dugger), Ind. 46, Martinsville 27
Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 48, Newton 34
Waukegan 46, Highland Park 39
Willows 56, Rockford Christian Life 32
York 50, Maine South 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marissa/Coulterville vs. Trico, ccd.
