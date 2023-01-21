AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Abingdon 39

Amundsen 57, Lisle 32

Annawan 65, Knoxville 40

Antioch 62, North Chicago 8

Aurora (West Aurora) 53, Metea Valley 41

Aurora Central Catholic 62, Aurora Math-Science 8

Beecher 34, Reed-Custer 27

Carlyle 75, East Alton-Wood River 26

Carmel 34, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 24

Chester 46, Marissa/Coulterville 42

Fieldcrest 56, Eureka 48

Goreville 71, Hardin County 20

Illinois Valley Central 59, Rantoul 24

Jacksonville Routt 49, Maryville Christian 25

Kenwood 68, Chicago (Butler) 57

Lake Zurich 40, Cary-Grove 24

Lincoln 48, Peoria (H.S.) 41

Lisle (Benet Academy) 68, Geneseo 42

Lyons 53, Proviso West 22

Mascoutah 50, Effingham 39

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Greenfield-Northwestern 50

Morton 41, Galesburg 38

Mount Vernon 62, Marion 42

Mt. Zion 61, Maroa-Forsyth 47

Nashville 47, Collinsville 27

Nokomis 72, Granite City 42

Normal Community 72, Lincoln Way West 70

Normal University 39, Jacksonville 31

Normal West 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

North Shore Country Day 38, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30

O’Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 34

Peotone 69, Fairbury Prairie Central 42

Princeton 56, Orion 35

River Forest Trinity 51, Northside Prep 22

Rochester 42, Springfield 32

    • Round Lake 49, Lakes Community 42

    Sandburg 57, St. Laurence 47

    Sandwich 46, Plano 33

    St. Charles North 63, Wheaton North 30

    St. Ignatius 58, Moline 37

    St. Viator 55, Lockport 41

    Teutopolis 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

    Tri-Valley 54, Heyworth 29

    Union (Dugger), Ind. 46, Martinsville 27

    Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 48, Newton 34

    Waukegan 46, Highland Park 39

    Willows 56, Rockford Christian Life 32

    York 50, Maine South 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Marissa/Coulterville vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

