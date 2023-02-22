Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colorado Academy 57, Valley 35
Creede High School 55, Lake 25
Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 36
Grand Valley 73, Aspen 8
Gunnison 39, Cedaredge 30
Kent Denver 56, Moffat County 52
Liberty Common 60, Frontier Academy 21
Monarch 60, J.K. Mullen 42
Olathe 55, Roaring Fork 37
Otis 49, Flagler 37
Platte Valley 59, Highland 44
Sanford 48, Custer County 17
Severance 46, Alamosa 41
South Baca 40, Walsh 24
West Grand 39, Vail Christian 20
Wiggins 50, Holyoke 20
