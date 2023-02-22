AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colorado Academy 57, Valley 35

Creede High School 55, Lake 25

Fountain Valley School 46, Rocky Ford 36

Grand Valley 73, Aspen 8

Gunnison 39, Cedaredge 30

Kent Denver 56, Moffat County 52

Liberty Common 60, Frontier Academy 21

Monarch 60, J.K. Mullen 42

Olathe 55, Roaring Fork 37

Otis 49, Flagler 37

Platte Valley 59, Highland 44

Sanford 48, Custer County 17

Severance 46, Alamosa 41

South Baca 40, Walsh 24

West Grand 39, Vail Christian 20

Wiggins 50, Holyoke 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

