Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crookston, Minn. 54, Grafton 52
Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 41
Dickinson 73, Turtle Mountain 65
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Midway-Minto 34
Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, Bowman County 51
Grant County/Mott-Regent 67, Heart River 41
Griggs County Central 54, Barnes County North 12
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 60, Tioga 47
Killdeer 54, Center-Stanton 39
LaMoure/L-M 48, Carrington 44
Mandaree 51, North Shore 36
Nedrose 53, Drake/Anamoose 31
North Star 32, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 29
Northern Cass 75, Cavalier 51
Our Redeemer’s 50, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32
Parshall 45, New Town 38
Plentywood, Mont. 57, Mon-Dak 29
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58, Ray 29
Richardton-Taylor 48, New Salem-Almont 31
Rugby 63, Bottineau 37
Sargent County 69, Maple River 50
Stanley 53, Divide County 41
Surrey 47, Berthold 34
TGU 76, Westhope/Newburg 68
Thompson 83, Roseau, Minn. 35
Trenton 57, Alexander 32
Washburn 50, Standing Rock 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/