AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crookston, Minn. 54, Grafton 52

Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 41

Dickinson 73, Turtle Mountain 65

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 55, Midway-Minto 34

Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, Bowman County 51

Grant County/Mott-Regent 67, Heart River 41

Griggs County Central 54, Barnes County North 12

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 60, Tioga 47

Killdeer 54, Center-Stanton 39

LaMoure/L-M 48, Carrington 44

Mandaree 51, North Shore 36

Nedrose 53, Drake/Anamoose 31

North Star 32, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 29

Northern Cass 75, Cavalier 51

Our Redeemer’s 50, South Prairie-Max Co-op 32

Parshall 45, New Town 38

Plentywood, Mont. 57, Mon-Dak 29

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58, Ray 29

Richardton-Taylor 48, New Salem-Almont 31

Rugby 63, Bottineau 37

Sargent County 69, Maple River 50

Stanley 53, Divide County 41

Surrey 47, Berthold 34

TGU 76, Westhope/Newburg 68

Thompson 83, Roseau, Minn. 35

Trenton 57, Alexander 32

Washburn 50, Standing Rock 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.