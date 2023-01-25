Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 55, Pendleton 36
Bandon 42, Oakland 22
Banks 45, Riverdale 36
Barlow 88, Reynolds 22
Beaverton 61, Westview 26
Bonanza 59, St. Mary’s 33
Camas Valley 25, Pacific 15
Canby 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 46
Cascade 57, Stayton 50
Central Catholic 49, David Douglas 27
Central Linn 49, East Linn Christian 21
Chemawa 41, Culver 27
Corbett 53, Warrenton 14
Country Christian 48, Open Door 23
Crater 66, Eagle Point 24
Crow 38, Mohawk 33
Damascus Christian 41, Southwest Christian 21
Days Creek 45, Riddle 17
Gladstone 57, Crook County 49
Glencoe 49, Century 48
Gold Beach 47, Illinois Valley 40
Grants Pass 46, Roseburg 17
Henley 61, Ashland 40
Hillsboro 52, Hood River 32
Horizon Christian Tualatin 50, Portland Adventist 32
Ione/Arlington 43, Bickleton, Wash. 18
Jefferson 47, Scio 38
Jesuit 90, Aloha 21
Klickwood, Wash. 54, Horizon Christian Hood River 21
Knappa 44, Vernonia 31
Lakeridge 73, West Linn 44
Lowell 31, Monroe 28
Madras 46, The Dalles 37
Mapleton 45, McKenzie 19
Marist 51, Junction City 47
McLoughlin 36, Umatilla 31
McMinnville 65, Liberty 63, OT
Molalla 74, Estacada 25
Myrtle Point 39, Powers 21
Nelson 70, Sandy 33
Nestucca 76, Clatskanie 58
Newberg 48, Sherwood 34
Newport 48, Sweet Home 42
North Douglas 57, Elkton 30
North Eugene 65, Churchill 37
Nyssa 44, Burns 31
Oakridge 55, Toledo 48, OT
Oregon City 45, Tualatin 24
Philomath 50, North Marion 29
Pilot Rock 53, Monument/Dayville 28
Regis 59, Blanchet Catholic 55
Rogue Valley Adventist 48, Chiloquin 38
Salem Academy 32, Colton 21
Santiam 18, Willamina 16
Santiam Christian 51, Sheridan 30
Sheldon 59, South Eugene 21
South Medford 73, North Medford 22
South Wasco County 64, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 9
Southridge 48, Mountainside 47
Springfield 52, Thurston 25
Stanfield 53, Echo 44
Taft 51, Dayton 44
Tigard 56, St. Mary’s Academy 29
Trinity Lutheran 42, Lost River 33
Trout Lake, Wash. 69, Dufur 24
Umpqua Valley Christian 68, Yoncalla 40
Vale 43, New Plymouth, Idaho 33
Waldport 56, Reedsport 20
Walla Walla, Wash. 77, Hermiston 70
Western Christian High School 50, Kennedy 12
Westside Christian 45, Oregon Episcopal 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/