Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 55, Pendleton 36

Bandon 42, Oakland 22

Banks 45, Riverdale 36

Barlow 88, Reynolds 22

Beaverton 61, Westview 26

Bonanza 59, St. Mary’s 33

Camas Valley 25, Pacific 15

Canby 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 46

Cascade 57, Stayton 50

Central Catholic 49, David Douglas 27

Central Linn 49, East Linn Christian 21

Chemawa 41, Culver 27

Corbett 53, Warrenton 14

Country Christian 48, Open Door 23

Crater 66, Eagle Point 24

Crow 38, Mohawk 33

Damascus Christian 41, Southwest Christian 21

Days Creek 45, Riddle 17

Gladstone 57, Crook County 49

Glencoe 49, Century 48

Gold Beach 47, Illinois Valley 40

Grants Pass 46, Roseburg 17

Henley 61, Ashland 40

Hillsboro 52, Hood River 32

Horizon Christian Tualatin 50, Portland Adventist 32

Ione/Arlington 43, Bickleton, Wash. 18

Jefferson 47, Scio 38

Jesuit 90, Aloha 21

Klickwood, Wash. 54, Horizon Christian Hood River 21

Knappa 44, Vernonia 31

Lakeridge 73, West Linn 44

Lowell 31, Monroe 28

Madras 46, The Dalles 37

Mapleton 45, McKenzie 19

Marist 51, Junction City 47

McLoughlin 36, Umatilla 31

McMinnville 65, Liberty 63, OT

Molalla 74, Estacada 25

Myrtle Point 39, Powers 21

Nelson 70, Sandy 33

Nestucca 76, Clatskanie 58

Newberg 48, Sherwood 34

Newport 48, Sweet Home 42

North Douglas 57, Elkton 30

    • North Eugene 65, Churchill 37

    Nyssa 44, Burns 31

    Oakridge 55, Toledo 48, OT

    Oregon City 45, Tualatin 24

    Philomath 50, North Marion 29

    Pilot Rock 53, Monument/Dayville 28

    Regis 59, Blanchet Catholic 55

    Rogue Valley Adventist 48, Chiloquin 38

    Salem Academy 32, Colton 21

    Santiam 18, Willamina 16

    Santiam Christian 51, Sheridan 30

    Sheldon 59, South Eugene 21

    South Medford 73, North Medford 22

    South Wasco County 64, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 9

    Southridge 48, Mountainside 47

    Springfield 52, Thurston 25

    Stanfield 53, Echo 44

    Taft 51, Dayton 44

    Tigard 56, St. Mary’s Academy 29

    Trinity Lutheran 42, Lost River 33

    Trout Lake, Wash. 69, Dufur 24

    Umpqua Valley Christian 68, Yoncalla 40

    Vale 43, New Plymouth, Idaho 33

    Waldport 56, Reedsport 20

    Walla Walla, Wash. 77, Hermiston 70

    Western Christian High School 50, Kennedy 12

    Westside Christian 45, Oregon Episcopal 44

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

