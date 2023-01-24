Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 50, Colorado Springs 22
Bennett 43, Arvada 31
Denver West 46, Alameda 34
Falcon 40, The Classical Academy 33
Front Range Baptist 37, Mile High Adventist Academy 16
Gateway 32, Thornton 28
Green Mountain 63, Dakota Ridge 26
Loveland Classical 39, Windsor Charter 35
Lyons 66, Denver Jewish Day School 15
Middle Park 50, Fort Lupton 32
Northglenn 42, Conifer 31
Pueblo County 42, Pueblo South 35
Ralston Valley 62, Erie 38
Widefield High School 47, Sierra 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/