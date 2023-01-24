AP NEWS
    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Banning Lewis Prep 50, Colorado Springs 22

    Bennett 43, Arvada 31

    Denver West 46, Alameda 34

    Falcon 40, The Classical Academy 33

    Front Range Baptist 37, Mile High Adventist Academy 16

    Gateway 32, Thornton 28

    Green Mountain 63, Dakota Ridge 26

    Loveland Classical 39, Windsor Charter 35

    Lyons 66, Denver Jewish Day School 15

    Middle Park 50, Fort Lupton 32

    Northglenn 42, Conifer 31

    Pueblo County 42, Pueblo South 35

    Ralston Valley 62, Erie 38

    Widefield High School 47, Sierra 33

    ___

