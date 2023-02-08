Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 63, Colo. Springs Christian 27
Belleview Christian 47, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22
Briggsdale 60, Lone Star 23
Brush 59, Estes Park 15
Caliche 41, Prairie 38
Colorado Academy 64, St. Mary’s Academy 28
Del Norte 40, Monte Vista 32
Denver Christian 56, Alexander Dawson 10
Denver Waldorf 27, Denver Jewish Day School 11
Dove Creek 58, Ignacio 29
Eaton 54, Valley 29
Elizabeth 60, Mitchell 16
FMHS 38, Montrose High School 28
Faith Christian 50, Eagle Ridge Academy 35
Flatirons Academy 95, Mile High Adventist Academy 10
Frederick 75, Niwot 22
Glenwood Springs 60, Palisade 25
Grand Valley 46, Olathe 39
Gunnison 44, Cedaredge 35
Highlands Ranch 65, Regis Jesuit 43
Hoehne 48, Swink 12
Legend 43, Castle View 25
Little Snake River, Wyo. 53, Soroco 22
Longmont Christian 42, Denver Academy 5
McClave 61, Sierra Grande 17
Mountain Vista 34, Heritage 31
Northridge 56, Severance 40
Palmer Ridge 44, Lewis-Palmer 32
Peak to Peak 48, Stargate School 9
Poudre 48, Legacy 35
Pueblo County 34, Pueblo Central 19
Rangeview 49, Denver East 28
Rock Canyon 49, Ponderosa 35
Thompson Valley 53, Skyline High School 23
Timnath 69, Wellington 15
Weskan, Kan. 48, Bethune 30
Wiggins 44, Akron 25
Woodland Park 62, Florence 14
Yuma 42, Strasburg 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/