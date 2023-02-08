AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 63, Colo. Springs Christian 27

Belleview Christian 47, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22

Briggsdale 60, Lone Star 23

Brush 59, Estes Park 15

Caliche 41, Prairie 38

Colorado Academy 64, St. Mary’s Academy 28

Del Norte 40, Monte Vista 32

Denver Christian 56, Alexander Dawson 10

Denver Waldorf 27, Denver Jewish Day School 11

Dove Creek 58, Ignacio 29

Eaton 54, Valley 29

Elizabeth 60, Mitchell 16

FMHS 38, Montrose High School 28

Faith Christian 50, Eagle Ridge Academy 35

Flatirons Academy 95, Mile High Adventist Academy 10

Frederick 75, Niwot 22

Glenwood Springs 60, Palisade 25

Grand Valley 46, Olathe 39

Gunnison 44, Cedaredge 35

Highlands Ranch 65, Regis Jesuit 43

Hoehne 48, Swink 12

Legend 43, Castle View 25

Little Snake River, Wyo. 53, Soroco 22

Longmont Christian 42, Denver Academy 5

McClave 61, Sierra Grande 17

Mountain Vista 34, Heritage 31

Northridge 56, Severance 40

Palmer Ridge 44, Lewis-Palmer 32

Peak to Peak 48, Stargate School 9

Poudre 48, Legacy 35

Pueblo County 34, Pueblo Central 19

Rangeview 49, Denver East 28

Rock Canyon 49, Ponderosa 35

Thompson Valley 53, Skyline High School 23

Timnath 69, Wellington 15

Weskan, Kan. 48, Bethune 30

Wiggins 44, Akron 25

Woodland Park 62, Florence 14

Yuma 42, Strasburg 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

