Friday's Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 31, Pinckney 27

Allendale 36, Coopersville 27

Baraga 54, Ontonagon 48

Bedford 50, Monroe 20

Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 40

Benzie Central 48, Leland 45

Birmingham Seaholm 28, Rochester Adams 26

Byron Center 65, Grand Rapids Northview 24

Chelsea 60, Ypsilanti 23

Coldwater 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 17

Detroit Community def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit

Dexter 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 20

Flushing 52, Swartz Creek 24

Frankfort 59, Pickford 26

Garber 51, Birch Run 30

Grand Haven 48, Grandville 45

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47, Greenville 36

Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Fruitport 25

Grass Lake 51, Lenawee Christian 42

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36, Southfield Christian 33

Hamilton 51, Spring Lake 48

Holly 49, Flint Kearsley 29

Hopkins 68, Wyoming Godwin Heights 49

Hudsonville 54, Jenison 43

Ithaca 67, Saginaw Nouvel 29

Jackson Northwest 64, Battle Creek Pennfield 24

Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16

Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Constantine 22

L’Anse 44, Wakefield-Marenisco 37

Lake Fenton 50, Goodrich 44

Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Watersmeet 49

Lawrence 40, Decatur 28

Manchester 52, Addison 33

Marshall 43, Hastings 23

Mendon 41, Marcellus 36

Michigan Center 40, Hanover-Horton 39

    • Midland Dow 52, Midland 40

    Milford 32, Walled Lake Central 15

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 51, Ashley 6

    Negaunee 41, Westwood 28

    Otisville Lakeville 38, Chesaning 33

    Petoskey 53, Traverse City Central 42

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48

    South Lyon East 50, Walled Lake Western 40

    Standish-Sterling Central 52, Millington 28

    Stockbridge 46, Lake Odessa Lakewood 28

    Vicksburg 47, Eddies 16

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Voyageur 30

    Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 50, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 21

    Zion Christian 46, Wyoming Lee 10

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

