Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 31, Pinckney 27
Allendale 36, Coopersville 27
Baraga 54, Ontonagon 48
Bedford 50, Monroe 20
Benton Harbor 43, Berrien Springs 40
Benzie Central 48, Leland 45
Birmingham Seaholm 28, Rochester Adams 26
Byron Center 65, Grand Rapids Northview 24
Chelsea 60, Ypsilanti 23
Coldwater 35, Jackson Lumen Christi 17
Detroit Community def. Detroit Old Redford, forfeit
Dexter 54, Ann Arbor Skyline 20
Flushing 52, Swartz Creek 24
Frankfort 59, Pickford 26
Garber 51, Birch Run 30
Grand Haven 48, Grandville 45
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47, Greenville 36
Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Fruitport 25
Grass Lake 51, Lenawee Christian 42
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 36, Southfield Christian 33
Hamilton 51, Spring Lake 48
Holly 49, Flint Kearsley 29
Hopkins 68, Wyoming Godwin Heights 49
Hudsonville 54, Jenison 43
Ithaca 67, Saginaw Nouvel 29
Jackson Northwest 64, Battle Creek Pennfield 24
Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16
Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Constantine 22
L’Anse 44, Wakefield-Marenisco 37
Lake Fenton 50, Goodrich 44
Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Watersmeet 49
Lawrence 40, Decatur 28
Manchester 52, Addison 33
Marshall 43, Hastings 23
Mendon 41, Marcellus 36
Michigan Center 40, Hanover-Horton 39
Midland Dow 52, Midland 40
Milford 32, Walled Lake Central 15
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 51, Ashley 6
Negaunee 41, Westwood 28
Otisville Lakeville 38, Chesaning 33
Petoskey 53, Traverse City Central 42
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 50, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 48
South Lyon East 50, Walled Lake Western 40
Standish-Sterling Central 52, Millington 28
Stockbridge 46, Lake Odessa Lakewood 28
Vicksburg 47, Eddies 16
Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Voyageur 30
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 50, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 21
Zion Christian 46, Wyoming Lee 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/