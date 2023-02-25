AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Dublin Coffman 60, Grove City 30

Marysville 55, Reynoldsburg 35

Westerville S. 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Region 4=

Kings Mills Kings 61, Centerville 53

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 73, Kettering Fairmont 68, 2OT

Mason 55, Springboro 28

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 54, Perry 49

Region 6=

Norwalk 49, Sandusky Perkins 35

STVM 49, Norton 34

Region 7=

Granville 42, Bishop Hartley 40

New Concord John Glenn 67, Millersburg W. Holmes 60, OT

Region 8=

Cols. Bexley 49, Richwood N. Union 35

Division III=

Region 10=

Liberty Center 34, Van Buren 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Delphos Jefferson 34

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 48, Beverly Ft. Frye 21

Seaman N. Adams 43, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Wheelersburg 51, Nelsonville-York 31

Region 12=

Cin. Country Day 63, Camden Preble Shawnee 43

Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Anna 51

Versailles 38, Cin. Madeira 21

Division IV=

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 60, Hannibal River 41

Crown City S. Gallia 48, Waterford 46

Region 16=

Ft. Loramie 52, Covington 19

New Madison Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville-Perry 29

Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

