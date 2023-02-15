Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 62, Schaeffer Academy 44
Adrian/Ellsworth 90, Hills-Beaver Creek 46
Albany 72, Zimmerman 59
Alexandria 62, Rocori 55
Annandale 52, Rockford 34
Aquinas, Wis. 57, Winona Cotter 48
Austin 70, Northfield 49
Avail Academy 57, Hmong Academy 21
Barnesville 71, NCEUH 48
Barnum 71, McGregor 25
Becker 67, North Branch 28
Bemidji 57, Esko 49
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 90, St. Louis Park 50
Blake 42, Minneapolis North 40
Bloomington Jefferson 72, Waconia 60
Braham 45, Swanville 44
Breck 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 18
Buffalo 56, Osseo 49
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62, Wabasso 31
Byron 64, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 38
Cambridge-Isanti 64, Big Lake 25
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 68, Lakeview 52
Chaska 76, Chanhassen 43
Chatfield 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 34
Cretin-Derham Hall 57, Irondale 51
Delano 62, Mound Westonka 43
Dover-Eyota 64, St. Charles 60
Duluth Denfeld 58, Silver Bay 57
Duluth East 61, Cloquet 57
Eagan 77, Burnsville 73
East Ridge 84, Forest Lake 42
Farmington 61, Apple Valley 15
Fosston 62, Stephen-Argyle 38
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Litchfield 57
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33
Grand Meadow 57, LeRoy-Ostrander 25
Hawley 83, Barnesville 66
Henning 59, Verndale 45
Heritage Christian Academy 62, Legacy Christian 46
Hermantown 68, Hibbing 62
Hill City/Northland 50, East Central 42
Holdingford 63, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Houston 51, Pine Island 37
International Falls 79, Warroad 58
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Maple River 62
Jordan 48, Marshall 46
Kelliher/Northome 86, Laporte 14
La Crescent 64, Fillmore Central 43
Lakeville North 51, Eastview 41
Lanesboro 57, Kingsland 56
Luverne 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 32
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, United South Central 41
MACCRAY 68, Dawson-Boyd 58
Mankato West 68, Albert Lea 45
Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, Minneapolis Washburn 32
Minneapolis South 66, Minneapolis Edison 30
Minneapolis Southwest 76, Minneapolis Henry 45
Minnehaha Academy 81, St. Paul Como Park 54
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 38
Montevideo 61, Sauk Centre 36
Monticello 76, Chisago Lakes 35
Mounds Park Academy 58, Nova Classical Academy 9
New London-Spicer 73, Dassel-Cokato 35
North Woods 67, Greenway 51
Norwood-Young America 58, Belle Plaine 53
Orono 65, New Prague 49
Park (Cottage Grove) 51, Woodbury 31
Pillager 70, Sebeka 35
Pine City 69, Foley 48
Pine River-Backus 60, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58
Pipestone 81, Minneota 62
Prior Lake 56, Shakopee 51
Providence Academy 87, Holy Family Catholic 59
Randolph 44, Cleveland 37
Red Lake County 56, Win-E-Mac 44
Red Wing 65, Faribault 25
Rosemount 57, Lakeville South 54
Sartell-St. Stephen 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 32
Sleepy Eye 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44
Spectrum 61, Mora 36
St. Agnes 46, New Life Academy 35
St. Croix Lutheran 70, Maranatha Christian 50
St. Croix Prep 53, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
St. Michael-Albertville 79, Blaine 47
St. Peter 75, Worthington 51
Stillwater 66, Mounds View 58
Underwood 72, Hillcrest Lutheran 62
Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Menahga 49
Watertown-Mayer 57, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 19
White Bear Lake 64, Roseville 59
Windom 68, Martin County West 31
Yellow Medicine East 55, Benson 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ada-Borup vs. Breckenridge, ppd.
Brainerd vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.
East Grand Forks vs. Hawley, ppd.
Lake of the Woods vs. Nevis, ppd.
Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.
Parkers Prairie vs. Rothsay, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/