Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown 76, John Marshall 56
Wheeling Park 89, Brooke 45
Region 2=
Section 1=
Martinsburg 59, Hedgesville 13
Section 2=
Jefferson 50, Musselman 41
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 81, Capital 26
South Charleston 55, Riverside 49
Section 2=
Princeton 56, Greenbrier East 54
Woodrow Wilson 55, Oak Hill 30
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Keyser 63, Berkeley Springs 24
Region 4=
Section 1=
Ripley 64, Point Pleasant 14
Winfield 44, Nitro 42
Section 2=
Wayne 66, Scott 35
Class AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Wheeling Central 65, Magnolia 30
Section 2=
Ritchie County 42, Parkersburg Catholic 32
Region 2=
Section 1=
Frankfort 53, Moorefield 33
Class A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Cameron 71, Madonna 23
Section 2=
Doddridge County 84, Clay-Battelle 49
Tyler Consolidated 54, Wood County Christian 25
Region 2=
Section 1=
Union Grant 34, East Hardy 31
Region 3=
Section 2=
Greenbrier West 74, Richwood 20
Webster County 68, Meadow Bridge 20
Region 4=
Section 2=
Gilmer County 65, Calhoun County 34
Saint Joseph Central 53, Wahama 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/