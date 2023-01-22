Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 49, Mill River Union 20
Blue Mountain Union 51, Milton 45
Burr & Burton Academy 43, Woodstock Union 13
Colchester 48, Enosburg Falls 30
Fair Haven Union 60, Springfield 41
Hazen Union 56, Danville 32
Lamoille Union 48, Missisquoi Valley Union 25
Long Trail 48, Bellows Falls Union 46
Mount Abraham Union 53, Vergennes Union 29
Rutland 48, St. Johnsbury Academy 36
South Burlington 51, Brattleboro 22
Thetford Academy 53, Peoples Academy 26
White River Valley 66, Rivendell, N.H. 17
Windsor 51, Lake Region Union 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/