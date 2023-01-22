AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 49, Mill River Union 20

Blue Mountain Union 51, Milton 45

Burr & Burton Academy 43, Woodstock Union 13

Colchester 48, Enosburg Falls 30

Fair Haven Union 60, Springfield 41

Hazen Union 56, Danville 32

Lamoille Union 48, Missisquoi Valley Union 25

Long Trail 48, Bellows Falls Union 46

Mount Abraham Union 53, Vergennes Union 29

Rutland 48, St. Johnsbury Academy 36

South Burlington 51, Brattleboro 22

Thetford Academy 53, Peoples Academy 26

White River Valley 66, Rivendell, N.H. 17

Windsor 51, Lake Region Union 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.