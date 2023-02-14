AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 38, Aurora Central 19

Arrupe Jesuit 67, Sheridan 11

Bennett 54, Lake County 16

Colorado Academy 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 20

DSST: College View 45, Fort Lupton 18

DSST: Montview 43, Pinnacle 2

Dayspring Christian Academy 57, Bishop Machebeuf 9

Englewood 39, KIPP Collegiate 13

Falcon 31, Elizabeth 28

Fountain Valley School 40, DSST: Byers 30

Glenwood Springs 65, Battle Mountain 20

Lamar 63, Rocky Ford 35

Loveland 54, Northglenn 19

Mile High Adventist Academy def. Denver Waldorf, forfeit

Mountain View 67, Skyline High School 28

Prospect Ridge Academy 40, Regis Groff 34

Rangeview 68, Smoky Hill 27

Sedgwick County 53, Briggsdale 52

Strasburg 58, Liberty Common 56

Summit 44, Rifle High School 25

The Classical Academy 65, Sand Creek 56

ThunderRidge 50, Chatfield 30

Trinidad 21, Center 18

University 45, Sterling 22

Windsor Charter 61, Frontier Academy 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

