Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams City 38, Aurora Central 19
Arrupe Jesuit 67, Sheridan 11
Bennett 54, Lake County 16
Colorado Academy 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 20
DSST: College View 45, Fort Lupton 18
DSST: Montview 43, Pinnacle 2
Dayspring Christian Academy 57, Bishop Machebeuf 9
Englewood 39, KIPP Collegiate 13
Falcon 31, Elizabeth 28
Fountain Valley School 40, DSST: Byers 30
Glenwood Springs 65, Battle Mountain 20
Lamar 63, Rocky Ford 35
Loveland 54, Northglenn 19
Mile High Adventist Academy def. Denver Waldorf, forfeit
Mountain View 67, Skyline High School 28
Prospect Ridge Academy 40, Regis Groff 34
Rangeview 68, Smoky Hill 27
Sedgwick County 53, Briggsdale 52
Strasburg 58, Liberty Common 56
Summit 44, Rifle High School 25
The Classical Academy 65, Sand Creek 56
ThunderRidge 50, Chatfield 30
Trinidad 21, Center 18
University 45, Sterling 22
Windsor Charter 61, Frontier Academy 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/