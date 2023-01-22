Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 65, Winston County 43
Clements 57, East Limestone 48
Deshler 86, Florence 60
Lanett 50, Valley 13
Opp 42, Kinston 35
Plainview 55, Sylvania 51
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 45, Clarke County 41
Thompson 65, Hueytown 16
Wilcox Central 61, Dallas County 29
Woodland 51, Randolph County 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marengo vs. Linden, ccd.
Selma vs. Sumter Central High School, ccd.
