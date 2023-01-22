AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 65, Winston County 43

Clements 57, East Limestone 48

Deshler 86, Florence 60

Lanett 50, Valley 13

Opp 42, Kinston 35

Plainview 55, Sylvania 51

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 45, Clarke County 41

Thompson 65, Hueytown 16

Wilcox Central 61, Dallas County 29

Woodland 51, Randolph County 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marengo vs. Linden, ccd.

Selma vs. Sumter Central High School, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

