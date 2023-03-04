March 5, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class B=
State Tournament=
Championship=
Central Cass 58, Thompson 55
Fifth Place=
Edgeley/K-M 63, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37
Seventh Place=
Bowman County 55, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 47
Third Place=
Rugby 46, Garrison 45
EDC Tournament=
Fargo Davies 78, Fargo North 44
Grand Forks Red River 61, Fargo Shanley 34
Sheyenne 69, West Fargo 56
WDA Tournament=
Bismarck 66, Jamestown 59
Legacy 77, Mandan 57
Minot 75, Century 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/