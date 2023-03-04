AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class B=

State Tournament=

Championship=

Central Cass 58, Thompson 55

Fifth Place=

Edgeley/K-M 63, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 37

Seventh Place=

Bowman County 55, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 47

Third Place=

Rugby 46, Garrison 45

EDC Tournament=

Fargo Davies 78, Fargo North 44

Grand Forks Red River 61, Fargo Shanley 34

Sheyenne 69, West Fargo 56

WDA Tournament=

Bismarck 66, Jamestown 59

Legacy 77, Mandan 57

Minot 75, Century 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

