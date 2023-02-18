Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarksburg 55, Paint Branch 27
Hereford 49, Century 34
Kent Island 49, Queen Annes County 22
Linganore 67, South Hagerstown 18
New Town 60, Parkville 19
Oakdale 43, North Hagerstown 36
Potomac 50, Friendly 37
Quince Orchard 49, Sherwood 33
Richard Montgomery 52, Poolesville 34
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Holy Child 40
St. Andrew’s 61, Maret, D.C. 53
St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55
Walter Johnson 60, Damascus 22
Westlake 77, St. Charles 26
Williamsport 65, Brunswick 45
Winston Churchill 77, Rockville 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/