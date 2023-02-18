AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clarksburg 55, Paint Branch 27

Hereford 49, Century 34

Kent Island 49, Queen Annes County 22

Linganore 67, South Hagerstown 18

New Town 60, Parkville 19

Oakdale 43, North Hagerstown 36

Potomac 50, Friendly 37

Quince Orchard 49, Sherwood 33

Richard Montgomery 52, Poolesville 34

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Holy Child 40

St. Andrew’s 61, Maret, D.C. 53

St. Mary’s Ryken 66, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55

Walter Johnson 60, Damascus 22

Westlake 77, St. Charles 26

Williamsport 65, Brunswick 45

Winston Churchill 77, Rockville 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

