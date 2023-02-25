Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Brunswick 56, Clear Spring 47
Green Street Academy 29, Baltimore Douglass 4
Northern Garrett 68, Fort Hill 64
Patterson Mill 50, Joppatowne 23
Perryville 67, Kent County 33
Pocomoke 53, North Dorchester 24
Smithsburg 56, Hancock 17
Class 2A=
Region Quarterfinal=
Owings Mills 43, Lansdowne 29
Region Quarterfinals=
Dunbar 57, Overlea 55
Fallston 58, North East 44
Harford Tech 62, Elkton 22
Middletown 32, Glenelg 28
Parkside 44, Queen Annes County 38
Walkersville 68, Poolesville 33
Wicomico 51, North Caroline 38
Class 3A=
Region Quarterfinal=
Chopticon 36, Huntingtown 35
Region Quarterfinals=
Aberdeen 43, C. Milton Wright 24
Baltimore City College 55, Franklin 22
Bel Air 53, Patapsco 22
Crofton 35, Northeast - AA 27
Edgewood 52, Kenwood 24
Frederick 42, Tuscarora 24
Long Reach 22, Wilde Lake 20
Magruder 46, Watkins Mill 11
Mt. Hebron 37, Marriotts Ridge 32
North Hagerstown 66, Thomas Johnson 26
Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 24
Pasadena Chesapeake 59, James M. Bennett 20
Patterson 62, Milford Mill 4
Springbrook 41, Rockville 34
Westminster 49, Centennial 11
Woodlawn 50, Digital Harbor 46
Class 4A=
Region Quarterfinals=
Bethesda 51, Walter Johnson 18
Broadneck 52, Annapolis 46
Catonsville 55, Dundalk 22
Hyattsville Northwestern def. Bladensburg, forfeit
Quince Orchard 65, Northwest - Mtg 33
Reservoir 48, Arundel 46
Richard Montgomery 40, Walt Whitman 30
Sherwood 61, Northwood 25
Suitland 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/