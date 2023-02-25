AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Brunswick 56, Clear Spring 47

Green Street Academy 29, Baltimore Douglass 4

Northern Garrett 68, Fort Hill 64

Patterson Mill 50, Joppatowne 23

Perryville 67, Kent County 33

Pocomoke 53, North Dorchester 24

Smithsburg 56, Hancock 17

Class 2A=

Region Quarterfinal=

Owings Mills 43, Lansdowne 29

Region Quarterfinals=

Dunbar 57, Overlea 55

Fallston 58, North East 44

Harford Tech 62, Elkton 22

Middletown 32, Glenelg 28

Parkside 44, Queen Annes County 38

Walkersville 68, Poolesville 33

Wicomico 51, North Caroline 38

Class 3A=

Region Quarterfinal=

Chopticon 36, Huntingtown 35

Region Quarterfinals=

Aberdeen 43, C. Milton Wright 24

Baltimore City College 55, Franklin 22

Bel Air 53, Patapsco 22

Crofton 35, Northeast - AA 27

Edgewood 52, Kenwood 24

Frederick 42, Tuscarora 24

Long Reach 22, Wilde Lake 20

Magruder 46, Watkins Mill 11

Mt. Hebron 37, Marriotts Ridge 32

North Hagerstown 66, Thomas Johnson 26

Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 24

Pasadena Chesapeake 59, James M. Bennett 20

Patterson 62, Milford Mill 4

Springbrook 41, Rockville 34

Westminster 49, Centennial 11

Woodlawn 50, Digital Harbor 46

Class 4A=

Region Quarterfinals=

Bethesda 51, Walter Johnson 18

Broadneck 52, Annapolis 46

    • Catonsville 55, Dundalk 22

    Hyattsville Northwestern def. Bladensburg, forfeit

    Quince Orchard 65, Northwest - Mtg 33

    Reservoir 48, Arundel 46

    Richard Montgomery 40, Walt Whitman 30

    Sherwood 61, Northwood 25

    Suitland 43, Eleanor Roosevelt 33

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

