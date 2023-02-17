AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fargo Davies 90, Fargo South 32

Fargo Shanley 55, Fargo North 50

Glen Ullin-Hebron 61, Dickinson Trinity 50

Grand Forks Central 53, Grafton 50

Standing Rock 57, Solen 53

West Fargo Horace 80, Devils Lake 58

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Play In=

Class B=

Region 1=

Oak Grove Lutheran 55, Enderlin 51

Tri-State 66, Richland 44

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 40, Lisbon 34

Region 4=

Benson County 63, Warwick 30

Harvey-Wells County 55, Dunseith 34

North Star 40, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

